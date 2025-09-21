SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY Stake Lessened by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 472.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 70,863.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $535.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.