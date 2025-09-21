SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

