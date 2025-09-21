SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

