SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

