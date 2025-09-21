SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.91 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

