Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

SRCO stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.73. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

