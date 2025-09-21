Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
SRCO stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.73. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
About Sparta Commercial Services
