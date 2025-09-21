Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,732 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after purchasing an additional 833,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,249,000 after purchasing an additional 326,633 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 830,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

