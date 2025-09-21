Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

