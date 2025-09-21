Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cintas by 169.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 573,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.65.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

