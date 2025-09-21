Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

