Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 25.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,098,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 759,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$140.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.15.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
