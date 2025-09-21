Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

