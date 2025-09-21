Skyline Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

