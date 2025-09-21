SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) versus MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Critical Contrast

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88% MSC Industrial Direct 5.30% 14.99% 8.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and MSC Industrial Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 4 5 0 2.40 MSC Industrial Direct 0 4 1 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and MSC Industrial Direct”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.33 $123.60 million $2.74 49.39 MSC Industrial Direct $3.82 billion 1.33 $258.59 million $3.54 25.79

MSC Industrial Direct has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiteOne Landscape Supply. MSC Industrial Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats SiteOne Landscape Supply on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.