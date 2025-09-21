Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.85 and last traded at $55.29. Approximately 5,210,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,088,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

