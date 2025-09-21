Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.4615.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,839,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,128,000 after buying an additional 149,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,703,000 after buying an additional 228,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,592,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

