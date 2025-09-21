Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

