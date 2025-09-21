Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 923 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $194.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

