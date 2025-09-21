Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 86 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $303.03.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

