Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,274 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.13% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213,450.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.22 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

