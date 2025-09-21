Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $950,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.