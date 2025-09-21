Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.25 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 98,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

