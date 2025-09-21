Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

