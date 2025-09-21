Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 689,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PVAL opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

