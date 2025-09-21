Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

