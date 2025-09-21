Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,475 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.