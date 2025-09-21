Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 25,658 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 259.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.