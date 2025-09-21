Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,407 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF $CMDY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 93,394 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 46,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.