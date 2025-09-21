Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 4,781 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

