Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 41 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

