Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $408.67 Thousand (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market cap of $3.95 million and $408.67 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115,500.46 or 0.99838950 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00349480 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00396646 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $410,884.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

