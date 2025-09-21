ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on August 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on 8/7/2025.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NOW opened at $963.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

