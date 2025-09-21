Sen. John Boozman Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLP opened at $37.60 on Friday. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Senator Boozman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 187,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 263.7% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

