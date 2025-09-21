Sen. John Boozman Buys Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock on August 1st.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
