Sen. John Boozman Buys Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.