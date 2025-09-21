Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.1% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

