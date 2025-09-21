SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Up 14.5% – What’s Next?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. 19,621,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 15,396,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEALSQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 584,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter worth $7,939,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

