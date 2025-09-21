SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.08 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

