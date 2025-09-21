SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.