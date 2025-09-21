SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Southern First Bancshares worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $38,684.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,042.60. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $369.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

