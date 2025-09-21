Scratch Capital LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Scratch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $89.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

