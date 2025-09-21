Scratch Capital LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Scratch Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,415,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,658,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.42 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

