Scratch Capital LLC Acquires 39,863 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Scratch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 12.5% of Scratch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

