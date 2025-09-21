Scott Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

