Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lifted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.