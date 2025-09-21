RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.43. 2,490,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,669,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RXO and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

RXO Stock Down 7.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

