RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 3.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

