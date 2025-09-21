Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 241,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Route1 Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
