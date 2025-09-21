Rousseau Jooste Sells 3,000 Shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total transaction of C$122,112.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,478.85. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX stock opened at C$45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.66. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company has a market cap of C$77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.89.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

