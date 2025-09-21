Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 38,431.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 488,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 491.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 467,005 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,821,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total value of $283,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,858.40. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,025 shares of company stock valued at $39,662,358 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.33, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

