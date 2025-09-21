Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Purchases $49,957.05 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Gline bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,957.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,287,081 shares in the company, valued at $260,516,310.67. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 22.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

